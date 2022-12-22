Faith Eitel Compton
Faith Eitel Compton, 62, was born March 29th 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Bert T. Boutwell & Mary L. Boutwell.
Faith passed away peacefully at her residence on November 27th 2022. She is preceded in death by both her parents. She was survived by her husband, Hershel ‘Ray’ Compton, who passed away 8 days later, on December 5th, 2022.
Faith is also survived by her daughter, Melinda Dixon, her son Joseph Eitel, her step-son, Darrell Compton & wife Mindi Compton & step-daughter, Kim Compton, 11 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren all of Temple Tx.
She grew up in Temple Tx, where she attended school, then worked as a CNA for a short time, then worked in construction & finally became a full time homemaker.
Faith married Ray Compton on June 8th 2006 & they spent the past 16 years together until the very end.
Family will hold private services at a later date.
