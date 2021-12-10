Services for Aubrey H. “Curley” Quinn, 87, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Academy.
Burial will be in Reed’s Lake Cemetery.
Mr. Quinn died Wednesday, Dec. 8, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 23, 1934, in Stringtown to Gene and Icey Quinn. He attended Temple High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Academy.
Survivors include his wife, Alta Quinn; six children, Hal Quinn, Gary Quinn, Marc Quinn, Pam Smith, Larry Miller, and Steven Miller; a sister, Romona Tuerck; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.