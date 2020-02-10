GEORGETOWN — No services are planned for Robert James Senkel, 35.
Mr. Senkel died Tuesday, Feb. 4.
He was born March 29, 1984, in Austin. He graduated from Georgetown High School in 2002. He received a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University. He worked in the firearms industry. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Survivors include his father, Norman Senkel; his mother, Kathleen Senkel; two siblings, William Senkel and Melissa Senkel; and his grandmother, Rose Senkel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the family’s GoFundMe campaign.
The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Georgetown is in charge of arrangements.