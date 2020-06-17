GATESVILLE — Services for Oma Lee Coward, 95, of Gatesville will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Gatesville.
Burial will be in Pearl Cemetery.
Mrs. Coward died Monday, June 15, in Temple.
She was born June 4, 1925, in Pearl to Walter and Bertha Chandler Medart. She graduated from Pearl High School in 1942. She married Jack Petty in 1942 at the Methodist pastor’s home near Arnett. Later she married Milton Coward in 1948 at the Baptist minister’s home in Gatesville. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper for a medical clinic, Guaranty Bank & Trust and Leaird’s Department Store.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and later by her second husband on Aug. 6, 2004.
Survivors include a son, Sammy Lee Petty; a daughter, Colleen Palmer; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main St., Gatesville, TX 76528 or to Discipleship Unlimited Prison Ministries, www.discipleshipunlimited.org.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.