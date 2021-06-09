Services for Melba Jean Baird Carter, 87, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Haprer Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Carter died Tuesday June 8.
She was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Temple to Campbell and Ocie Dunlap Baird. She graduated from Temple High School in 1952. She graduated from Baylor University and taught elementary school in Odessa, Grand Prairie, and Deer Park. She married William Lloyd Carter in Houston on June 9, 1961. She was a lifelong member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Susan Jean Everett of Clute and Vicki Lee Halfmann of Troy; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Bridges-Penny Scholarship Fund-University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, UMHB Box 8433/900 College St., Belton, TX, 76513.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.