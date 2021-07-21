BELTON — Services for Maynard Duff Coker Jr., 57, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Maggie Imhoff officiating.
Mr. Cocker died Saturday, June 26, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 7, 1964, in Fort Mitchell, Ky., to Peggy and Maynard Coker Sr. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as an electrician.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Howe Coker, on March 22, 2016; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Jason Coker and Jessie Farias, both of Kentucky; two daughters, Melissa Coker and Dawn Farias, both of Killeen; a brother, James Coker of Kentucky; a sister, Gina Coker of Kentucky; and six grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.