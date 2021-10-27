CAMERON — Services for Refugio Aguillon, 85, of Rowlett and formerly of Mayesfield will be noon today at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Joe Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Mrs. Aguillon died Saturday, Oct. 23, at a Rockwall nursing facility.
She was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Port Sullivan to Andancio and Ortancia Rios Allala. She retired from the health care industry. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Aguillon; and a daughter.
Survivors include three sons, Celestino Aguillon of Waco, Edward Paul Aguillon of Rosebud and Joseph Aguillon of Hearne; seven daughters, Diana McClain of Rowlett, Rose Ann Lara and Josephine Florez, both of Temple, Mary Bosley of Axtell, Rita Smith and Nancy Najera, both of Cameron, Eloisa DeLeon of Waco; six siblings; 27 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon today at the funeral home.