Services for Miguel Vargas Sr., 82, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Miguel Vargas Sr., 82, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Vargas died Thursday, July 28, at his residence.
He was born May 8, 1940, in Cameron to Juanita Gonzales and Anastacio Vargas Sr. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Alberta M. Vargas of Cameron; two sons, Miguel Vargas Jr. of Temple and Chris Vargas of Cameron; two daughters, Lupe Vargas and Mary E. Castillo, both of Cameron; two brothers, Jose Vargas of Rogers and Juan Vargas of Cameron; two sisters, Adela Corona of Cameron and Elpidia Fenton of Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, with a rosary at 5 p.m.