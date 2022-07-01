Services for Charles Ed Ordner, 88, of Westphalia will be 9:30 a.m. today at Visitation Catholic Church in Westphalia with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mr. Ordner died Tuesday, June 28.
He was born June 25, 1934, in Westphalia to Eddie and Irene Ordner. He married Greneta Frenzel in 1959. He graduated from Lott High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Wilsonart International. He was a manager for Westphalia Youth 4-H.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Dwayne Ordner and Craig Ordner; a daughter, Cheryl Wilde; two brothers, R.L. Ordner and Bernard Ordner; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. today at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.