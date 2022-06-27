Services for Elizabeth Robinson Merrell Holder, 81, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Marshall Bishop officiating.
Mrs. Holder died passed away Sunday, June 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Morton, Wash., to Elbert Lee and Racheal Eva Robinson. She joined the Army and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. She married William Dale Merrell, and he preceded her in death. She married William Winston Holder on June 20, 1994, in Killeen. Prior to retirement, she worked at the Temple VA hospital.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Merrell.
Survivors include her husband; a son, William “Billy” Dale Merrell of Temple; and two sisters, Molly Carlson and Caroline Leavitt, both of Boulder, Mont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.