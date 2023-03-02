SALADO — Services for Audrie Talmadge “A.T.” Powell, 78, of Salado will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Salado United Methodist Church.
Mr. Powell died Friday, Feb. 10, at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1944, in Corsicana to Edward Talmadge Powell and Carrie Lorene Black Powell. He graduated from Corsicana High School in 1962. He studied music and biology at Navarro Junior College and graduated with an associate’s degree in 1974. He attended Stephen F. Austin University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1967. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha and Phi Delta Kappa. He married Cheryl Kay Lewis in 1968. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Goodfellow Airforce Base in San Angelo for four years. He was an education specialist at the Russian Language School. He was also part of a NASA experiment where he lived in an altitude chamber testing the effects of high altitude on humans for 60 days. Following his service in the Air Force, he worked as a band director at Fairway Middle School. He received a master’s degree in education from Tarleton State University in 1977. He worked as band director at Manor Middle School and eventually became the assistant principal. In 1982, he moved to Killeen High School and worked as an assistant principal until he became the principal at Rancier Middle School in 1986. He retired in May 2000. He was a member of the Killeen Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he served as choir director. He was a member of Salado United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Wendy Kay Powell-Cook; a son, Michael Scott Powell of Cedar Park; and a brother, Mark Powell of Corsicana.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.