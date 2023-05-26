Robert Owen Garwood
Robert (Bob) Garwood passed away peacefully at his home on May 21st. Bob is the son of Robert and Marian Garwood of Belton, Texas. Bob was born August 20, 1956, in Rushville, Nebraska.
He is predeceased by his father, Robert Bertram Garwood, stepson, William David Hughes and stepdaughter, Toni Vanlieshout.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sherry Vernon Garwood; daughter, Samantha Garwood; mother, Marian Garwood; brother, Chuck Garwood; stepdaughters: Ronnie Tucker (Wes), and Brandi Freeman; stepsons: Jason and Josiah Shefler; 15 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter.
Bob was a Seabee in the US Navy – active duty for 4 years and reserves for 14 years. He worked for Brown and Root in Bosnia for 8 years and Bell County Road and Bridge for 10 years. He was aslo a member of The Belton Masonic Lodge.
Bob’s passion was riding his Harley and playing pool. He loved his “pool” family but his favorite thing to do was spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob suffered greatly with his heart disease but when asked: How he was doing, he would always say “Outstanding.” He never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all.
Services are Saturday, May 27, 11:00 am with Pastor John West, officiating at Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Please sign the guestbook: broeckerfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary