Ida Joyce Zajicek
Ida Joyce Zajicek, 89, of Cameron died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a Temple hospital. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Zajicek, a retired homemaker and clerical worker, was born November 22, 1931 in Cameron to Alvie and Maggie (Young) Baggerly. She attended and graduated from C. H. Yoe High School on August 3, 1950. She married Benjamin Zajicek and he preceded her in death in 2016. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cameron in which she was a member of the Care & Share Angels Sunday School Class. She was survived by: Son Mike Zajicek and wife Joretta of Cameron, Daughters Margaret Thweatt and husband Gary of Cameron, Melissa Zajicek of College Station, Brother Wayne Baggerly and wife Carol Jean of Waxahachie, Sister Raye Humplik and husband Joe Lee of Cameron, Grandchildren Josh Thweatt of Cameron, Zach Zajicek and wife Rosa of Coppell, Nick Zajicek and wife Kate of Round Rock, Great grandchildren Lauren and Lucas Zajicek of Coppell, Benji Zajicek of Round Rock.
The family would like express their sincere thanks to the staff of Legacy Nursing and Rehab Facility and to her caregiver and special friend, Natalie Marquez and special neighbor Pat Moraw. Memorials may be made to the Cameron ISD Scholarship Foundation.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary