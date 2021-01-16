Roy Long
Services for Roy Long, 86 of, Heidenheimer will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas; with Jeremy Franks and Mike Chance officiating. Burial will be in the Wilson Valley Cemetery near Little River.
Roy died on the 11th of January 2021, at his residence surrounded by his children. He was born in McLeod, Texas to Alma Augusta and Solomon Elias Long on August 17, 1934. He married Barbara Ann Treadway on June 5, 1953. They moved to Heidenheimer in 1977. Roy served in the National Guard in Atlanta, TX and was active in many civic organizations. Roy served as a Director for the Texas Rental Association from 1983 -1987. He was also awarded as Rental Man of the Year in 1984. Roy was the first president of the Heart of Texas Rental Association and played an active part in organizing the Association. Roy was a member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church, Irving, Texas but was a regular attendee of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Barbara, and brother, S.E. Long, Sr. and sisters, Ida Mae Thompson, Opal Weidner and Irene Griffin; and sons-in-law Dennis Stevenson and Dennis Parsons.
He is survived by daughters, Judy Pullen of Academy and husband Danny, Teresa Parsons-Holliman of Temple and husband Jim, and Doris Stevenson of Academy; and son David Long, Sr of Heidenheimer; eleven grandchildren, Lisa Adams, Erica Farmer, Doug Stevenson, Dannyelle Turner, Bo Parsons, Joshua Stevenson, Anna Franks, Jacob Stevenson, Trista Long, DR Long, and Garrett Humphries. Seventeen great-grandchildren: Salma, Clayton, Tug, Luke, Ty, Micah, Melea, Ian, Colton, Lylianah, Zach, Lola, Charlie, Levi, Aison, Scarlett, and Braxi; brother, Norwood Long; sisters Ellen Chance and Sue Burr; honorary family, Laura Frye-Long, Michelle Tubbs, Jennifer Humphries.
Memorials may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church of Temple or Fellowship Baptist Church of Morgan’s Point.
Paid Obituary