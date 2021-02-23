BELTON — Services for Walter Thornton Humphries Sr., 76, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at 3C Cowboy Church in Salado.
Burial will be in Little Flock Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Humphries died Feb. 11 at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Temple to Sarah and Grover Humphries. He married Michal Lee Sablich on Dec. 11, 1963, in Temple. He worked for Wilsonart. He also owned a trucking company.
He was preceded in death by a son, Walter Humphries Jr.
Survivors include his wife of Rogers; a daughter, Michelle McLean of Rogers; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.