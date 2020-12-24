BELTON — Services for Rogelio Mendez Jr., 20, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Mendez died Saturday, Dec. 19, at his residence.
He was born July 19, 2000, in Houston. He grew up in Belton.
Survivors include a son, Rogelio B. Mendez III; two brothers, Mario and Jaylen; three sisters, Sarai, Jennifer and Jessica; his father, Rogelio Mendez; his mother, Claudia; and his grandparents.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. led by deacon Armando Agguierre.