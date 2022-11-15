ROSEBUD — Services for Dorothy Helpert, 90, of Burlington will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Burlington.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mrs. Helpert died Wednesday, Nov. 2.
She was born Oct. 19, 1932. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She volunteered at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Helpert.
Survivors include three daughters, Belinda Helpert of Temple, Carolyn Vickers of Rosebud and Amy Giddens of Arlington; five brothers; a sister; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the Burlington Community Center.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.