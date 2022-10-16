Una Clyde
Mullinax Forgy
Una Clyde Mullinax Forgy, 82, passed away October 5, 2022. Both visitation (October 17 from 6-8pm) and funeral service (October 18 at 10 am) will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Tx.
Una was born to Clarence and Willie Mullinax on July 10, 1940 in Longview,Tx. She was the younger sister to “the best big brother ever”, George Mullinax. She grew up in the sandhills of west Texas in the small town of Kermit. As a young child she loved to sing, dance and write and pursued those talents in high school, college and throughout her life. She graduated from Kermit High School in 1958.
She then attended Howard Payne University and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in education in 1962. While there she sang in the choir, performed in plays and was nominated for homecoming queen.
For over 40 years she shared her love of writing, music and acting with students at Belton High School and Dobie High School. She taught English and worked alongside her best friend Roy Finney as choreographer to catapult the Belton High school choir and madrigal to one of the premiere programs in the state. She was so proud of all the accomplishments of her students and cherished the friendships that continued into their adulthood.
Una also became a staple at the Temple Civic Theater for decades. She acted, directed and worked backstage for countless productions. She is remembered for her roles as Aunt Eller in Oklahoma, Clairee in Steel Magnolias and Miss Mona in Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She was awarded Best Actress for her performance in Moon Over Buffalo and served on the Board of Governors. She loved her theater family and felt great joy working and performing alongside them.
Una always used her gifts for the Lord. As a child she loved singing hymns in her church and later in college toured the state in a girls choir singing in various churches. For many years she sang in the First Baptist Church of Belton choir and was the soloist for the Sussex Crusade in England alongside her pastor brother.
The only thing she loved more than her dogs was Jesus and her family. She felt her greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren. She was our biggest fan at basketball, volleyball, football, soccer games, choir and band concerts. She was always there to give counsel or to laugh and sing together. She dearly loved her Virginia family and always anticipated trips to see them.
Una is preceded in death by her parents and brother. Survivors include her daughter Shannon Spradlin and husband Blaine of Valley Mills, son Chuck Forgy of McKinney, grandchildren Taylor and Hailey Spradlin both of Dallas, Kaitlynn Spradlin of Austin and Jacob Spradlin of Fayetteville, Ark. Other survivors include her Virginia family: sister-in-law Dorothy Mullinax, nephew Robert Mullinax and wife Cheryl, niece Sharon Holland and husband Brian, great nephew and nieces Adam, Lauren, Nathan, Aaron, Alaina and Daniel.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Arbor House of Waco for their loving and compassionate care.
Paid Obituary