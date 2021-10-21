Edward Mauran Cooke
Edward Mauran Cooke passed away October 14, 2021 after valiantly fighting Oral Cancer.
He was a witty guy who loved people. Silver and gold were not his treasures: friends, family and church were. Playing cards and games, laughing and joking were his favorite pastimes. He really liked his music and enjoyed singing. When he couldn’t talk anymore he used his hands to the movement of the music. When younger, he enjoyed racquetball and watching his sons play sports. He enjoyed challenging his sons too; especially on the racquetball court. He always enjoyed making little children laugh. He loved his church. Wherever he moved, the first thing he looked for was an Episcopal Church. He was a congregant of St Francis Church for the last 41 years.
On March 23, 1937 he was born in Providence, RI, the third son of Hazard and Ella Cooke. His brothers Everett and John preceded him in death. He has many loving nieces and nephews.
After High School in 1955, Ed joined the Air Force until 1959. In 1960 he became an employee of the Federal Aviation Agency. In the 70’s while working for FAA, he earned his college degree from the University of N.Y. at Albany. After retiring in 1992 he owned Fast Eddy’s Pizza in Temple. That was a fun job because he enjoyed joking around with the people who came in.
He was married to his devoted wife Marie Josephine (Jo) for 60 years. His four sons, Daniel, Edward, John and Kenneth were his joy. His beloved Ken passed in 1998 which caused much suffering for his family. He had twelve grandchildren, Jennifer, Ashlee, Daniel, Erick, Mitchel, Ashton, Samantha, Molly, Mason, Cameron, Triston and Maddie. There are an additional nine great-grandchildren, all cherished.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory, at 1 pm on Friday the 22nd of October.
