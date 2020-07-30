ROCKDALE — Services for Kevin Lee “Cowpoke” Reese, 53, of Milano will be 4 p.m. Saturday in Liberty Cemetery near Milano with the Rev. Gary Westbrook officiating.
He was born Aug. 3, 1966, in Rockdale to Billy and Linda Reese. He was a 1984 Milano ISD graduate. He worked as a ranch hand and bull hauler.
Mr. Reese died Saturday, July 25, in Milano.
Survivors include a son, William Reese of Aransas Pass; a daughter, Jessica Padgett of Franklin; four sisters, Missy Coldiron and Kelly Lane, both of Milano, and Sheila Codoluto and Tracy Simpson, both of The Woodlands; his father and stepmother, Diana Reese of Milano; his stepfather, Bill Wiederhold of Milano; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.