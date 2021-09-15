BELTON — Services for Laura Sanchez, 40, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Friday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Ms. Sanchez died Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Harker Heights.
She was born April 2, 1981, in Temple to Maximino and Eloida Sanchez. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her parents of Killeen; two sons, Silvester Sanchez and Hector Steele Sanchez, both of Killeen; three daughters, Valarie Marie Hampton of Wyoming, Angelina Luz Sanchez and Yesina Suk Steele, both of Killeen; two brothers, Maximino Sanchez Jr. and Paul-Simon Sanchez, both of Killeen; six sisters, Ana Marie Gomez, Leticia Sanchez, Cesilia Sanchez, Maria Sanchez, Crystal Stephanie Sanchez, all of Killeen, and Rocio Sanchez of Copperas Cove.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.