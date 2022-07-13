BELTON — Services for Joseph “Joe” Willoughby Sr., 59, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Willoughby died Saturday, July 9, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 8, 1962, in Germany to Clarence and Alice Willoughby. He worked as a truck driver for more than 20 years and retired in 2010. He married Deloris Spiller on Aug. 15, 1998, in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; five children, Wendi Bowels of Austin, Joseph “J.W.” Willoughby Jr. of Odessa, Breanna Willoughby and Tarell “T.C.” Willoughby, both of Belton, and Christopher Willoughby of Rogers; four brothers, Jimmy Willoughby of Gatesville, Danni Willoughby and Ricky Willoughby, both of Temple, and Jay Willoughby of Troy; three sister, Linda Culp of Florida, Mary Willoughby of Temple and Judy Beene of Morgan’s Point Resort; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.