CAMERON — Services for Velma Opal Finto, 90, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Val Verde Cemetery.
Mrs. Finto died Friday, June 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 24, 1930, in Jerusalem, Ark., to Warren Fredrick and Cordia Mae Sommers. She married Charlie Finto on Aug. 29, 1951. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1984.
Survivors include a son, Dave Finto of Buckholts; two daughters, Velma Phyllis Burtchell of Temple and Patricia Dodd of Rockdale; a brother, Ben Sommers of Arkansas; three sisters, Lorene Hannel of Missouri, Rose Wallace of Arkansas and Helen Greer of Kansas; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.