WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Services for Stephon Jackson, 59, of Temple and formerly of Winston-Salem, N.C., will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Hayworth-Miller funeral home in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Mr. Jackson died Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Temple.
He was born March 13, 1962, to Lovina Davis and Toy Jackson. He graduated from West Forsyth High School in North Carolina.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Dever-Jackson; a son, Stephon Jackson Jr.; a daughter, LaDonna Jackson; two stepchildren, Chasity Baker and Antonio Williams; four sisters, Ella Shuler, Mary Gentry, Tamika Gaither and Stephanie Hanna; three brothers, Sam Wagner, Lamont Wagner and Shawn Wagner; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.