SALADO — Services for Clyde Ferral Padgett, 68, of Salado will be 11 a.m. today at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with Bob Lane officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Big Adkins Cemetery in Carrollton, Mo.
Mr. Padgett died Sunday, Jan. 5.
He was born March 23, 1951, in Saline County, Marshall, Mo., to Clyde Padgett and Joan Lee Green. He graduated from Marshall High School in Missouri in 1970. He worked as a contract andman in the oil and gas industry. He married Charmaine Elizabeth Barker of Salado on Aug. 10, 2019.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Chad Padgett of Colorado; two daughters, Stacy McGaughey of Hudson and April Romero of Austin; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Friends of Israel (FOI.org).
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.