Services for Wendy Carol Hendershot, 64, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Rick Reed officiating.
Mrs. Hendershot died Friday, Oct. 23, near Heidenheimer.
She was born May 18, 1956, in San Antonio to Perry “Huck” and Jeri Snyder Pratt. She married Douglas Hendershot in 1981. She moved to Rogers from Baytown 32 years ago. She was as a school teacher and was currently teaching in Chilton.
Survivors include two daughters, Wendy Faith Koliha of Rogers and Ruth Marie Fuller of Converse; two sons, Paul Andrew Hendershot of Belton and John Douglas Hendershot of Rogers; two brothers, Dan Pratt of Kansas City, Mo., and Troy Pratt of Crown Point, Mo.; two sisters, Teri Johnson of Bossier City, La., and Chanie Thomas of Bourbon, Mo.; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Baptist Home, 500 Baptist Home Lane, Chillicothe, MO 64601.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.