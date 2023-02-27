BELTON — Services for Linda Herring Brown Engelholm, 83, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. Bobby Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Engelhom died Friday, Feb. 24, in Temple.
She was born May 1, 1939, in Tennessee Valley to Newton L. and Eunice Opal Denman Herring. She was baptized in the Church of Christ on May 2, 1954. She was a 1957 graduate of Belton High School. She married Joe Henry Brown on Oct. 25, 1961, in Belton, and he preceded her in death. She was a member of the PTA at her children’s schools. She also was a Girl Scout leader for many years in Troop 202. She was a member of the Belton Garden Club and Belton Young Homemakers. She was a member of the Resthaven Cemetery Association, serving as president and treasurer. She also served as Early Voting Judge and Election Judge in Precinct 103 in Bell County for several years. She worked for 16 years as deputy county clerk and retired from Bell County in 2001. She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ, and also attended the Lutheran Church in Barclay. She married Vernon Engelholm on April 22, 1994, in Killeen, and he preceded her in death in 2017.
Survivors include a daughter, Laurie Ann Brown Mills of Temple; a son, Kevin Ray Brown of Belton; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Relay for Life or the Breast Cancer Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.