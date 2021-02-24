Services for Ignacio “Nash” Selio Sr., 82, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Mr. Selio died Feb. 5.
He was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Texas to Maria and Jose Selio. He worked at American Desk. He also was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Clotilde “Clara” Selio; five daughters, Melissa, Debbie, Sally, Helen and Stella; four sons, Ignacio Jr., Gustavo, Jaime and Grabiel; a brother, Geronimo “Jerry” Selio; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.