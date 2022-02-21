BELTON — Services for Alfredo Lopez-Cruz, 78, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Lopez-Cruz died Saturday, Feb. 19, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 12, 1944, in Monterrey, Mexico, to Candelario and Casimira Cruz Lopez. He married Carmela Lopez. He was a member of the Iglesia Cristiana Jesucristo in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; six sons, Jose Alfredo Lopez, Louis Lopez, Ismael Lopez, Fausto Lopez and Carlos Alberto Lopez, all of Monterrey, and Candelario Lopez of Temple; and two daughters, Noralva Garza of Houston and Elizabeth Lopez.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.