Billy Joe Oliver
Billy Joe Oliver was born in Little Flock, TX on the 25th of April 1930 to Richard Newton Oliver and Ethel Maude Oliver. He died the 9th of March 2023 in Temple, TX, just a few weeks shy of his 93rd birthday. Billy Joe was preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers-and-sisters including: William Newton Oliver, Norman Eugene Oliver, Birdie Maude Stevens, Allen Benson Oliver, James Michael Oliver, Alma Lee Watts, twins: Lawrence Adelle and Lois Inell Oliver, Richard Jeff Oliver; daughter-in-law: Traci Whitney Oliver; and granddaughter: Aimee Dale Oliver.
Billy Joe is survived by his wife of 71 years: Betty Jean Oliver of Temple, TX; Sons: Joe Lewayne Oliver and wife Dicque of Temple, TX, Jamie Ray Oliver and wife Gloria of Temple TX, Jackie Dale Oliver and wife Rhonda of Smithwick, TX and Jeffrey Wade Oliver and fiancé Donna Hine of Sugar Land, TX. Billy Joe was also “Pa” to 12 adoring grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins: notably Huberta Oliver Mora of Friendswood, TX who is only two years younger than her “Uncle Billy”.
The son of a sharecropper, beginning life at the advent of the Great Depression, Billy Joe grew up working on various farms in the Temple area; but, he didn’t know he was poor. He often made comments such as, “I’m sure that we ‘smelled bad’; but, we never went hungry and were often in a position to help others that were less fortunate.” From the seed of these humble beginnings, he grew a legacy of love and success in all areas of his life.
Billy Joe was a strong proponent of education, largely because of the profound difference it made in his personal life. He knew firsthand the power of knowledge to lift people out of poverty. Billy Joe graduated from Troy High School in 1947 and went on to attend Temple Junior College and then to graduate from Abilene Christian College in 1951. The first in his family to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree, he went on to attend graduate school during the summer months after he began teaching, ultimately obtaining his Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Southwest Texas State.
Billy Joe was recognized, even in high school, as a natural leader, having been elected as a class officer each year he attended high school. However, his propensity for leadership did not end there. Throughout his life, he served as a leader in the community, in his church, and especially in his family.
As a coach and school administrator, Billy Joe affected countless young lives, influencing many to follow in his footsteps to become teachers, coaches, and administrators themselves. He was proud to be the “first coach” teaching the fundamentals of basketball to State Champions and an All-American; but, he was even more satisfied knowing that his mentorship led to the maturation of good people in many walks of life. He bestowed upon all with whom he came in contact, a winning attitude toward life through his Christian example. He gained the love of many through his 36 years of public service in education to the communities of Troy and Robinson, TX. He was honored with a Lifetime Service Award for his work with the Texas High School Girl’s Coaching Association.
Billy Joe spent much of his life gathered with the saints to worship as the Church. In fact, he met his future wife, Betty Hastings, at Texas Normal Singing School in Sabinal, Texas a few years before they started dating. As much as he loved fishing, the harmony of congregational singing in worship was the closest thing to heaven on Earth for him. During his early married and teaching life, he traveled many miles to various congregations where he led the singing for meetings and diverse youth activities. As he matured, he served first as a deacon, then as an elder for many years in the Church of Christ at Robinson. During that time, he taught Sunday school classes and was devoted to continuous study and growth of his knowledge of The Scriptures. After Billy Joe retired from teaching in Robinson and moved back to his birthplace, he attended Avenue T and Western Hills congregations of the Church of Christ, making many eternal friends along the way.
As great as his stature was in the community and as deep as his roots were in the church, the most profound impact Billy Joe had in this life was within his family. Having married Betty Jean on the 22nd of November 1951, he became a devoted husband and father, and an extraordinary source of love to his wife, four sons, and indeed to all who followed. Personal sacrifice for the provision of all their needs was a hallmark of his character. The integrity of his life and the way he lived his beliefs; his devotion to daily prayer and his unwavering faith have left an indelible sense of the goodness of God living in mankind, for generations to come.
Visitation with the family will be at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple from 5:30pm -7:30pm on Tuesday March 14, 2023. Services will be held at Western Hills Church of Christ, also in Temple, at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 followed by interment at Pleasant View Cemetery in Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to South Asia Missions or to the Love of Christ Food Pantry would be appreciated.
