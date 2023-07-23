Jim C. Holliman
Jim C. Holliman, age 68, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home in Temple, Texas. He was born on February 22, 1955 in Childress, Texas the son of Horace Boaz and Patricia Louise (Keeler) Holliman.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2109 W. Avenue H Temple, Texas 76504.
Jim’s family moved to Lubbock, Texas when he was 9 months old. Growing up in Lubbock, Jim was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout working his way up to Life Scout. He was an honor student, played trombone in the band, and played baseball from age 6 to age 17, passing on his love for the game to his son Robert.
Jim graduated from Texas Tech in 1977 with a Bachelor’s in chemistry. While at Tech he played trombone in the band and was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi, a band service organization. It was in the Tech band where Jim met his future wife Janet Rae Goldman and on June 18, 1977 they married. They enjoyed 41 years of happiness until her death on May 23, 2017.
He later received degrees in mathematics and teaching from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in 1994 and went on to teach algebra at Temple High School from 1995 to 2003. From 2003 until his retirement in 2015 Jim was the assistant principal of Raye Allen Elementary School in Temple. He was a devout Lutheran and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple where he served as an Elder, Sunday school teacher and was a continued student of the Bible.
In 2018 Jim married Teresa Parsons and 2 families became one.
He is survived by his wife Teresa Parsons Holliman of Temple, children, Michelle Bassett and husband Jimmy Ray and Robert Holliman and wife Heidi, step-children, Dr. Lisa Adams and Bo Parsons and grandchildren, Bailey Paige Bassett, Hunter Lee Holliman, and Clayton and Luke Adams. He is also survived by his brothers Michael Holliman and Don Holliman and a sister Kathy Hawkins.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Janet, his parents Patricia and Horace “Bo” Holliman a brother Joe Holliman and his nephew Cody Holliman.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org) or to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple would be appreciated.
