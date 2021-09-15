Gaylon Wilcox
Gaylon Wilcox, age 70 of Moody, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 5, 2021. The family will hold a Memorial Service, officiated by Dr. Greg Nichols, on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10 am at Eddy Cemetery, located at 9823 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Eddy, TX 76524.
Gaylon was born August 25, 1951, to Willis C. and Monnie J. (Cashion) Wilcox. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School. He lived in the Eddy area all of his life. Gaylon followed in the family business at Cashion & Wilcox Concrete Contractors. He retired from McLennan County Road and Bridge Precinct I. His hobbies included golf, BBQ cookoffs, and attending Texas Longhorn football games.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Debbie Wilcox; brother, Halbert Wilcox and wife, Gloria; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his dog, Bella.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary