Helen H. Ramirez, 87, passed away at her home in Troy, surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, July 3, 2022. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple from 5 to 8 p.m., with recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10 a.m. A graveside burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery.
Helen was born on February 11, 1935, to Guadalupe and Virginia Hernandez, in Temple, Texas. She married Joe R. Ramirez of Rogers, Texas, on December 16, 1948. Together they had 7 children. Joe and Helen started The Ramirez Swimming Pool Company in 1967. There were many challenges in raising a family and helping run a company, but Helen was there every step of the way to support both their children and a new business. It was well worth the struggles because they created a successful company to provide for their beautiful family. She was married to the love of her life for 59 years until his passing in 2008. Helen was as devoted to our Lord and Savior as she was to her family. She was a faithful and longstanding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. She was also a member of the Guadalupanas.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her brother Ricardo Hernandez; her sisters Juanita Palomino and Mary Palomino; and her first born daughter, Virginia, who died at 6 months; and granddaughter Helen Ann Gomez.
Left to honor and cherish her memory are sons Paul H. Ramirez (Margaret), Joe Eddy Ramirez (Nancy), and Ralph H. Ramirez (Sonja); daughters Maryann R. Resendez (Reymundo), Linda Gomez (Frank, deceased), and Virginia R. Garcia (Luciano Jr.); and sister, Gloria Palomino. She had 19 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Helen’s greatest joy in life was her family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Baylor Scott and White Hospice (Ms. Paddy, Ms. Jessica, Ms. Trisha, Ms. Maggie, and many others).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.