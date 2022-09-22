Services for Deborah Faye Phelps, 74, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Temple.
Services for Deborah Faye Phelps, 74, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Phelps died Wednesday, Sept. 14, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 2, 1948, in Breckenridge to Ruth Louise and Thomas Blanton Earnest. She graduated from Temple High School in 1966 and she graduated from the Scott & White School of Nursing in 1969. She worked as a nurse for 43 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Temple, where she sang in the choir.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Phelps; a daughter Amykaye Millikin; two sons, Michael Millikin and C.W. Millikin; a sister, Sarah Trentham; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.