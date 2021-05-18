ROCKDALE — Services for Billy Keith Needham, 73, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery near Rockdale.
Mr. Needham died Wednesday, May 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 22, 1948, in Cameron to Homer Lee and Alma Neomi Needham. He attended C.H. Yoe High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Barbara Sue Jackson on Aug. 26, 1965, in Cameron. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and as a jailor.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; three daughters, Barbara Michelle Beard of Alabama, Keitha Constance Thompson of Seattle and Stephanie Lynn Lara of Cameron; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.