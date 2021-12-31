Services for Maurice Tatum Harrison, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen D. Edwards officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Harrison died Wednesday, Dec. 22, at his residence.
He was born June 22, 1929, to Ulysses and Emeline Harrison in Belton. He attended elementary and high school at Thomas B. Harris School in Belton. He entered the Army and served in the Korean War. He married Wonder Nell Tollerson on Sept. 5, 1960. He retired from civil service at Fort Hood after 35 years. He was a member of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Survivors include three sons, Rudolph Simms of Owasso, Okla., Marshall Simms of Swedesboro, N.J., and Ray Simms of Atlanta, Ga.; two daughters, Deborah Watson of Newnan, Ga., and Bettye Baker of Temple; a sister, Rena Gunter of Belton; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.