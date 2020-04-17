Mary Roberts
Mary Roberts, 79, was called to her eternal resting place on April 15, 2020 at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX after a brief stay in ICU and hospice. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 17 from 4 to 6pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. A memorial service will be performed at St. Luke Catholic Church for immediate family followed by a burial at Hillcrest Cemetery at noon on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
She entered this world on December 28, 1940 in Temple, TX, born to John L. Brenek and Albertina Mihatsch Brenek. She was a 40-year member of St. Luke Catholic Church. She married James “Jim” Roberts on May 11, 1963 and remained so until his death on January 21, 1992. Mary enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, listening to Elvis, and attending all events her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren participated in. She spent many days sewing, quilting, and gardening. She worked at Jack ‘N Jill Donuts for many years and enjoyed visiting with the customers. She worked a shorter time at Shipley’s until she retired. Mary enjoyed being surrounded by her family, singing together for the holidays, playing jokes and creating riddles for people to solve.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband; and one brother, John Brenek of Temple.
She is survived by three daughters, Kathy Lopez of Little River Academy, Karen Roberts of Heidenheimer and Kristy Truelove of Temple; a sister, Dorothy Vansa of Cameron; six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Greg Roberts, Michael Hutto, Chase Truelove, Billy Truelove, Stephen Lopez, and Mason Hesse.
We ask that you honor her memory by performing an act of kindness to any essential worker during the Covid-19 pandemic as a show of support and appreciation.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary