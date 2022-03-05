Luciana Garcia Lopez
Luciana Garcia Lopez, 72, passed away Monday February 28, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. She was born November 5, 1949, in Hanford, CA, a daughter of the late Abelardo Sr. and Luciana Nieto Trevino.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Belton Texas.
Luciana was a communications operator with AT&T and loved to spend time with her beloved dog PeeWee, her family, and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Lorena Garcia George of Hubert, NC; sons, Leonardo Garcia of Hankamer, TX, and Leonel Garcia of San Juan, TX; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; brothers, Henry Trevino and Richard Trevino both of Temple, TX; sisters, Juanita Clark of San Antonio, TX, Dolores Meakins of Temple, TX, Hope Stifflemire of Lexington, TX, Erlinda Alvarado of Temple, TX, Candace Lindeman of Temple, TX, Dora Sandlin of Belton, TX, Sheila Delavega of George West, TX, Beatrice Rash of PA, and Sherri Feeser of Leander, TX.
She was preceded in death by a son, Lorenzo Garcia, Jr.; and brothers, Abelardo Trevino, Jr., and Joe Trevino, Sr.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
