Services for Louis Rodriguez, 63, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Church in Temple with the Rev. Chris Guillen officiating.
Mr. Rodriguez died Wednesday, Sept. 8, at an Austin hospital.
He was born March 6, 1958, to Ruth Fraga Bloxsom and Curtis Ordanis Rodriguez in Waco. He graduated from University High School. He built houses, apartment complexes and other facilities in Texas, Louisiana, Connecticut, North Carolina and other states. He also umpired through the city of Temple. He attended God’s House of Restoration.
Survivors include four daughters, Shannon Ervin, Michelle Renee Pilgreen, Teresa Fletcher and Jackie Sanders; his mother; four brothers, Curtis Rodriguez Jr., Rickey Rodriguez, Johnny Rivera and Albert Rodriguez; three sisters, Linda Hernandez, Terrie Battles and Patricia Hendrick; and 12 grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.