Services for Alton Lee Sheppard Sr., 96, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Sheppard died Nov. 25 at his residence.
He was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Thorndale to Fitzhugh Lee and Mary Duett Sheppard. He married Neta Griffin in March 1945. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. He owned and operated Central Radio & TV Supply and Shirley’s Go Kart Track. He was a member of Temple Exchange Club and Assembly of God Church in Temple, Moody and Troy.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Sylvia Schaefer of Temple; a son, Alton Sheppard Jr. of Temple; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.