BELTON — No services are planned for Tony Lee Wood, 62, of Harker Heights.
Mr. Wood died Saturday, Jan. 1, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 20, 1959, in Eastland to Carolyn Beaty. He married Donna Grissom on Oct. 3, 1981, in Eastland. He worked as an MRI technologist at Advent Health of Central Texas for 27 years.
Survivors include his wife of Harker Heights; two sons, Eric Wood of Plano and Thomas “Craig” Wood of Copperas Cove; and a sister, Davina Douglass of Hobbs.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.