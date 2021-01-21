BELTON — Services with military honors for Gilbert Delbrey, 75, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Delbrey died Monday, Jan. 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 16, 1945, to Miguel Delbrey and Esther Perez. He grew up in New York and Puerto Rico. He was an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. His decorations include the Silver Star, Army Commendation Medal and four Bronze Stars. He later retired in 2003 as a correction officer.
Survivors include his wife, Misuk Delbrey; two sons, Carlos Delbrey and Eric Delbrey; two daughters, Michelle Rhoades and Christine Simmons; two brothers, Alfred Delbrey and Edward Perez; a sister, Marie Estelle; and eight grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of the arrangements.