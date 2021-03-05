CAMERON — Johnnie Joe Chudej, 90, of Caldwell and formerly of Buckholts died Thursday, March 4, at his residence.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Corinth Cemetery near Buckholts.
Mr. Chudej was born Oct 22, 1930, in Zabcikville to John Jerry and Lillie Mary Juris Chudej. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired telephone man.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Allen Chudej of Buckholts and John Denson Chudej of Cameron; a daughter, Janet Chudej Oppermann of Caldwell; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.