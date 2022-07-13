Joe Wayne Brooks
Memorial services for Joe Wayne Brooks, 87, of San Antonio, formerly of Belton, will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Belton Church of Christ, with Tommy Bever officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, July 17, 2022 5:00 - 6:30 at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Brooks died Monday, July 11, 2022, in a San Antonio Hospice.
On April 24th, 1935 Joe Brooks saddled up his horse and rode the ten miles from the Haylake community in Briscoe County, into Silverton, Texas to get the doctor. His wife Rheasie was giving birth to their second son, Joe Wayne Brooks. For the next ten years, Joe grew up on the family farm next to the caprock - now known as Caprock Canyon State Park. From the age of five, Joe was milking cows and helping with other chores around the farm. He attended a two room school his first year but was later bused into Silverton for school. Two important things happened in his life at the age of ten. During a Baptist tent revival meeting, he was baptized and received the gift of the Holy Spirit. Then in September, his family moved to the state of Washington to be near some of his mother’s family. There he visited the different Indian tribes, watched them smoke salmon and learned to dig for clams. His father suffered a work injury and the family returned to Texas the following April.
During his high school years, he participated in football, basketball, baseball, volleyball and track, lettering in all of them. He was on the square dance team where he developed his love of dancing. He was active in the FFA, judging crops and dairy and livestock animals. His senior year, the judging team went to the state meet at Texas A&M. The team sponsor extended the trip to Galveston so those panhandle kids could see the ocean—a trip he never forgot. After fundraising for four years, his senior class of twelve, made a senior trip to Pensacola, Florida. On the way, they stopped in Shreveport, Louisiana and attended the Louisiana Hayride starring Elvis Presley.
After high school he had planned to continue farming, but in the summer of 1953, he received a letter from Frank Kimbrough, head coach at West Texas State College, inviting him to come tryout for the team. He earned a full scholarship.
Following his freshman year in college, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Donna Jeanne Mayfield in July of 1954. They were 19 and 17. The next year their first son, Mark Wayne was born. The news was announced on the airplane flying the team home from a game in New Mexico. By the end of college they had a second son, Kelly Joe.
He earned many awards during his athletic career. He was selected as All American in the mid bracket level as a junior and honorable mention for D1 AP All American his senior year He was also elected by his teammates to serve as co-captain his senior year. In January of 1957, this team was invited to play in the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Florida. They defeated Mississippi Southern 20-13. The team members have continued to meet at WT for reunions during homecoming over the years. Their 60th anniversary was celebrated in 2016. Joe was inducted into the West Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
Following his graduation from WT, Joe began a 20 year career as a teacher and coach. He served as a line coach at Canyon High School for one year and returned to WT as a graduate assistant for two years. Next stop was Hereford High School where he coached, taught geometry, and joined Jack Meredith’s coaching staff. During this time, he and Donna took an active role in the Methodist youth leadership, sponsoring teen ski trips to New Mexico and working with children with motor disabilities.
In the spring of 1967, Coach Meredith moved to Belton to accept the role of head football coach and athletic director. Joe, Willie Williams, and Hugh Sullivan joined later that summer. These four men completed their professional careers in Belton. Soon after the move, Donna passed away from MS. Joe, Mark, and Kelly decided to stay in Belton where the boys were enjoying little league baseball. Joe would spend the next ten years serving BISD as football and track coach as well as teaching geometry at the high school. During this decade Belton was a football and track power with many trips to the playoffs with only one team per district advancing. Each year Belton had at least one man qualify for the state meet with two state champions and numerous medal winners. He also remarried and had his first daughter, Rhea Brooks Bell.
In 1977 Joe left the high school to join Jack Meredith at Belton Junior High School as assistant principal.
In the spring of 1979 Belton changed its configuration of schools and Joe became the Principal of the 5th and 6th grade center. That summer Joe was chosen to be Principal of BJHS. That assignment continued until 1997 when Joe left to join the central office where he served as an assistant superintendent until his retirement in 2004. A total of 47 years served doing what he loved to do, working with students, fellow educators and parents trying to help students be the best they could be. He was a member of several professional organizations during this time.
In 1983 Joe married Gayle McKinzie. He will be very quick to tell you this was the best choice he has ever made. In 1986 they were blessed with the birth of Rachel Marilynn Brooks O’Hern. Joe was actively parenting kids in the house for 50 years. They were active members of Canyon Creek Church of Christ where Joe served as a deacon for a time. They later moved to Belton Church of Christ as they could walk to church.
After Joe’s retirement and Gayle’s in 2008 they enjoyed traveling to many states and National Parks. He was privileged to visit all 50 states. He was an active member of Belton Lions Club for a time and served on the Belton Parks board. Joe would tell many people what a blessed life he had. He loved his years in public education and teaching. He simply loved working with kids.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Donna Mayfield Brooks, parents Joe and Rheasie Brooks, and brother Hubert Brooks. He is survived by his wife 38 years Gayle, his four children Mark Brooks and wife Nancy of Klein, Texas, Kelly Brooks and wife Pam of Tomball, Texas, Rhea Brooks Bell and her husband Robert of Belton, Rachel Brooks O’Hern and her husband Larkin of San Antonio, Texas, sister-in-law Vonna Brooks of Wellington, Texas, five grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many former students, workers, and a few old Buffs from the WT days.
Memorials may be made to BEEF, Belton Education Enrichment Foundation or the Belton Church of Christ Playground Equipment Fund.
Paid Obituary