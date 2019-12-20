Services for Oleta Joy Alexander Young, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Flint Creek Cemetery in The Grove.
Mrs. Young died Wednesday, Dec. 18.
She was born Jan. 7, 1935, in The Grove to Lepel and Ida Mae Clawson Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. “Jack” Young.
Survivors include a daughter, Joy Ferrell; a brother, Darrell Alexander; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.