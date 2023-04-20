Barbara E. Mincey
Barbara E. Mincey, 72 of Temple, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, after a long illness. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 2 pm Friday, April 21, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Barbara was born on June 4, 1950, to William D. and Balbina Reed in Ft. Worth, Texas. As an Air Force brat, she moved around but the family made their permanent home in Austin, Texas. Barbara attended St. Louis King of France Elementary and graduated from Lanier High School in Austin in 1967. Being a child of the 60’s, she became the eccentric “hippie” of the family in Austin, attending various music venues at night and working during the day. Barbara worked for the Texas State Health Department as well as several other jobs. She was always the life of any function she attended and had a tremendous love for animals and children.
Barbara is preceded in death by both parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Krystal Mitchmore of Texarkana, and Robin Deshotels of Zachary, LA; son, Robert DuBois of Austin; seven grandchildren; brothers, Stan, and Bob Reed of Temple; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to TLC East in Temple for the care they gave Barbara for many years.
