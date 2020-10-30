Bonnie Wanda Noland, 93, of Crawford, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in McGregor. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Crawford Cemetery with the Reverend Harlan Haines officiating. Mrs. Noland will be in state from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 30th at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor.
Mrs. Noland was born on May 23, 1927 in Titus County, Texas to James Amos and Anna Mae (Sanders) Pruett. She married John M. “JM” Noland on February 3, 1951 and they celebrated over 56 wonderful years together until his death on August 18, 2007. Mrs. Noland loved to crochet, arts and crafts, sewing and canning. She was very involved with Crawford Senior Citizens, the Honey Bee Association and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Crawford where she taught Sunday school. Mrs. Noland was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, James Pruett.
Survivors include her sons; Dickie Marlin Pruett and his wife, Natasha and Billy G. Noland and his wife, Gerry, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
