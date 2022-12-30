Services for Flossie Mae Lewis, 87, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan.7, at Cloverland Church of Christ in Houston.
Mrs. Lewis died Sunday, Dec. 25, at a local nursing home.
She was born March 1, 1935, to Joe and Nannie Sims in Smackover, Ark. She graduated from Smackover Trading School. She received an associate’s degree from Southwestern Christian College in Terrel. She received her license vocational nurse from St. Joseph Nursing School in Hot Spring, Ark. She married Maynard Denver Lewis on Dec. 19, 1959 in Victoria.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Ivory Lewis, and Charlie Lewis; a sister, Martha Sue Harris; two brothers, Joe Sims Jr., and Leon Sims; several nephews; several nieces; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cloverland Church of Christ, 11903 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77047.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.