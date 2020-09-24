CAMERON — Services for Michael Dwain Pate, 69, of Leander will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Tate died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born March 27, 1951, in Gatesville to I. V. and Laura Wyvonne Williams Pate. He was a self-employed insurance agent, real estate broker and minister. He married Jacqueline Robbins.
Survivors include his wife of Leander; a son, Gentry Pate of Leander; a sister, Linda Kay Robins of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park.