Anita De La Rosa
Anita De La Rosa, 90, of Cameron, died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Hernandez Cemetery. Rosary and vigil will be Sunday from 4:30-7:30 pm at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home.
Mrs. De La Rosa, a homemaker, was born May 5, 1932 in Cameron. She married Mariano T. De La Rosa, Sr. on June 25, 1951 and he preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church. She was also preceded in death by her Mother, Jesusa Charles, her daughter, Dolores Sedillo, her sister, Susie Montez and brother, Anselmo Luna. She is survived by: daughters, Anita Mendoza of Cameron, Irene De La Rosa of Cameron, Gloria Paniagua (John) of Milano; sons, Ernest De La Rosa (Irma) of Belton, Mariano De La Rosa, Jr. (Cindy) of Temple; brothers, Johnny Charles (Linda) of Fort Worth, Jesse Charles (Jackie) of Scott City, Kansas, Joe Charles of Fort Worth; sister, Mary Rodriguez (Vicente) of Burleson; brother-in-law, Louis De La Rosa, Jr. (Ophie) of Temple; sisters-in-law, Connie Medrano of Dallas, Virginia Garcia (Ruben) of Dallas, Mary Louise Flores (Freddie) of Belton; 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary